CWI president bemoans impact of coronavirus

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt lamented the startling impact of the global pandemic Coronavirus in his latest interview with a Trinidadian Morning talk show.

“This is really a challenging and worrying time for people all around the world especially here in the Caribbean where we are not accustomed to this kind of stressful living,” Skerritt told the host during the interview which was done to mark his first year of presidency.

The board in a move to shoulder the impact of the virus, canceled all cricket under its purview.