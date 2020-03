This year’s Regional U – 19 cricket tournament was cancelled by Cricket West Indies (CWI) because of the growing concerns surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It is well known that the U – 19 tournament is usually a launching pad for youngsters who aspire to don the Maroon colours while the board’s talent spotting group uses the tournament to identify the region’s future stars.

However, it is unfortunate for both the players and the board that the 2020 edition had to be cancelled.