Wiltshire says Olympic Solidarity scholarships will continue

The Olympic Solidarity Scholarships that Guyanese and other athletes around the world benefit from was set to expire following the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, however due to the postponement of the Games as result of the pandemic, COVID-19, the scholarships will continue.

According to Treasurer of the Guyana Olympic Association, Garfield Wiltshire, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Solidarity Scholarships will run through the summer of 2021 when the Games will be staged.

Nine of Guyana’s athletes benefit from the scholarships. Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Troy Doris receives US$1000 monthly while the other eight receives half that amount.