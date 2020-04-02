Parks to be closed over Easter weekend

In a bid to contain the coronavirus, parks are to be closed over the Easter weekend.

The National Park and others are popular venues for kite flyers at Easter but that could also provide conditions for the spread of the virus which has already claimed three lives.

A statement yesterday from the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) said that it and the National Parks Commission (NPC) are continuing to work according to the guidelines of the National Task Force on COVID-19 and the instructions of the Public Service Department to fight the coronavirus pandemic. It said that as a result the following decisions were taken;