These ignoble people in the AFC should stand up and be honest like Charrandass

Dear Editor,

General elections were held in Guyana, on March 2, 2020, and to date the results have not been made available to the parties that contested the elections. Most of us in Guyana and the world as a whole, have seen how events unfolded in relation to said results. I will not dwell too much on those events Editor, because the purpose of this letter is to deal with the words “shared governance”.

The world is aware of the irregularities that transpired in relation to the results of the election. In a nutshell, Statements of Poll (SOPs) which have been made available to all political parties that contested the election and international observers, show clearly that the PPP won the election. The Coalition (APNU+AFC) lost the election. The matter is currently receiving the attention of the courts, after which the results will be made public.

What is interesting Editor, is after all the huffing and puffing by the AFC and while the results have not yet been finally declared, the executives of the AFC are harping and carping about “shared Governance”.

This very act or proposition by the AFC speaks volumes, Editor, and I would like to address some questions that come to mind.

Is the AFC concluding that the PPP has won the election?

Is this part of the Coalition breaking away from the APNU?

Are the executives looking to show the world that they are not part of the rigging that was attempted?

Are the executives of the AFC now desperately trying to protect themselves, their associates and their assets from impending sanctions and consequences by the Developed Nations?

Is this desperation showing as a result of them being (obviously) given the boot by the APNU?

Being so comfortable with wielding power for five years, do they feel like they are being left in a boat with no paddle?

Are they moving in a direction where they see their soup-drinking opportunity being provided by another cook?

Do they have anything to offer the PPP? Local Government Elections in 2018 showed that they had nothing to offer the APNU.

Why did they not consider “shared governance” before plunging the nation and Guyanese of all walks of life into despair, anger and uncertainty of immeasurable proportions for a whole month?

Why, after realising that the Coalition lost the election was Nagamootoo pompously calling on the international bodies to “butt out” of Guyana’s election?

Do they have the names of their members and the positions they will hold under Dr Irfaan Ali as President?

Did the executive all discuss this “shared governance” with all their members? Why then is the math star trying to stall everything like he did with the no-confidence motion?

Editor, I would like to ask these base and ignoble persons to stand up like Charrandass did and make a public declaration that they are breaking away from the Coalition and acknowledge that attempts were made to rig the election. At least they should admit that they were aware that the SOPs show clearly that the PPP won and that they were forced to dance with the PNC’s undemocratic music.

Let me add please Editor, that whichever party takes the reins of power we must have in the first few months, serious constitutional changes and very careful attention must be paid to how GECOM operates.

Yours faithfully,

Charrandass Persaud

Attorney-at-law