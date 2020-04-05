CDC mobilising relief supplies for vulnerable families, communities

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) through the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) is mobilising relief items, including masks, hygiene products and food supplies, for vulnerable families and communities expected to be affected by the institution of the nationwide emergency measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
On Friday, the government imposed a one-month countrywide 6pm to 6am curfew and restrictions on services, except for those deemed essential, as well as social activities.