Some ignore emergency measures for coronavirus

Despite the government’s institution of a partial countrywide lockdown and a curfew in response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), some citizens were still slow in fully complying with the emergency measures yesterday.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, which up to the end of last week had claimed four lives, the government on Friday announced emergency measures, including a 6 am to 6 pm curfew and a restriction on services, except for those deemed essential, and social activities.

Following the announcement, which was brought on by citizens continuously ignoring precautionary measures put in place, checks by Sunday Stabroek on Friday night and yesterday morning revealed that some citizens were slow in adhering to the new restrictions.