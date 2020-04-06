Biker dies in Coverden crash

A biker of Cummings Lodge died in an early morning accident yesterday after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding on the Coverden, East Bank Demerara Public Road.

The dead man has been identified as Dexter Cole, 29, of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

Regional Commander of Region Four ‘B’, Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon yesterday told Stabroek News that the accident occurred around 7.45 am.

He explained that Cole was riding a CBR 600 motorcycle, which carried registration number CJ 2021, on the northern side of the public road. As he was travelling, Simon said the biker lost control and crashed into a clump of bushes on the parapet of the road.

The biker was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.