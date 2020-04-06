Dear Editor,

Elections were held over a month ago. To date GECOM has not lived up to its mandate to provide a fair and transparent declaration of the results. As such, we do not have a functioning Parliament, which ended on December 30 last year.

Based on the constitution, what title should the press use when referring the President?

And in light of the fact that many in the legal fraternity have pointed out that there are no ministers of the government, how should the press refer to these de facto actors in the various ministries?

I would appreciate your answer and your use of the respective titles henceforth.

Yours faithfully,

Sharir Chan