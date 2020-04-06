Siblings in sport: Anthony and Akenie Adams

Across the world in different sporting disciplines, siblings playing together are unique. The likes of Venus and Serena Williams in tennis or even Mitch and Shaun Marsh playing cricket for Australia. Even Darren and Dwayne Bravo for the West Indies might come to mind but in the Cinderella County of Essequibo, the Adams brothers, Anthony and Akenie have been leading from the front.

Among six siblings, Anthony is the elder of the two at 27 years old and has led the Essequibo Franchise to their first-ever titles in both the local three-day and 50-over franchise leagues with Akenie, who is five years his junior right beside him.

According to the older brother, Akenie has patterned his style in cricket after him with the pair batting right-handed and bowling left-arm orthodox. The out-of-favour national player reflected on the days of playing street cricket while growing up in Suddie on the Essequibo Coast.