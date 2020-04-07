Five-year shelf-life of APNU+AFC has expired

Dear Editor,

Cynical and perverse as it may seem, the coalition’s attempts at election rigging and the social, economic and financial impact of COVID-19 combined, spell the death knell for the Granger administration.

The question: ‘For whom the bell tolls?’ has long been answered. It is only a matter of time.

Neither have the Courts made it easy for those who stubbornly refuse to let go and continue, foolhardily, to cling to political power.

Any move by government or statement like those of Nagamootoo’s and Alexander’s will certainly raise the ire of an already deeply suspicious and fed-up Guyanese populace who do not have one iota of trust in the APNU+AFC.

The lyrics of Bob Marley says it all; “And if night should turn to day yeh, a lot of people would run away yeh…”

In the context of the prevailing circumstances in Guyana we know exactly “who the cap fits.”

And a recount of the votes is bound to make the APNU+AFC “wear it.”

With a dusk to dawn curfew now in force, questions have been raised, and quite justifiably so, over the safety and security of the ballot boxes in the containers stored at GECOM’s compound.

The fact that the opposition political parties have mounted a twenty-four-seven vigil to watch over the containers is testimony to the deep and abiding distrust and suspicion that remains like the indelible ink stain on our fingers more than one month after March 2, 2020.

And the APNU+AFC has added a comical dimension to the monitoring exercise by mounting an indecently behaving group who have been hurling almost on a daily basis, insults and invectives towards the ‘Guardians of Democracy’ who have taken up strategic positions outside GECOM’s Kingston location.

But the wheel has turned full circle.

A crisis of authority and ability of the APNU+AFC to govern has emerged.

Deep fissures, never seen before, have appeared in the ranks of the coalition which, from all indications, is wracked by internal contradictions resulting in its cracking up. The threat of sanctions have no doubt had an impact.

Large sections of the population who never spoke out before against transgressions by the coalition administration have done so, and in so doing, signalled their disgust with the Granger administration and their disinterest in continuing to live in the old way.

Unity of opposition parties demanding free and fair elections, and the restoration of the rule of law, not seen since the 1980’s and 1990’s has returned.

Many prominent Guyanese and erstwhile comrades and friends of the PNC, APNU+AFC, drawn by the prevailing circumstances, have taken independent, historical positions and called for recounting of the votes in an open and transparent manner.

The ruling bureaucratic elite, in cahoots with elements of the compradore bourgeoisie ie; contractors etc; will be unable to rule in the old way after the dreaded coronavirus and electoral dispute have passed.

The suffering and want of the Guyanese population have become unbearable, as a consequence they have become more assertive, outspoken and clear in their demand for a democratically elected government.

The five-year shelf-life of the APNU+AFC has expired. Game up!

Yours faithfully,

Clement J. Rohee