GECOM gets 10-day plan for recount

After an uproar over the proposed 156 days for a recount of ballots from the March 2nd general elections, the opposition-nominated members of the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) yesterday presented for discussion a counter proposal which would reduce the number of days for the process to 10.

The main elements of the proposal are that the recount would be conducted using 20 workstations operating for 12 hours with an estimate average of one hour per ballot box. The Commissioners have also suggested that either the Audit Office of Guyana or an accredited audit firm be present throughout the process which is to be televised, broadcast and streamed by GECOM.