Police find three unlicensed shotguns at Rupununi camp

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force acting on information received yesterday went to a farm located at Katuru Village, South Central Rupununi where they conducted a search of a camp owned by a foreign national and found three unlicensed shotguns.

The suspect is being sought, a release today from the police said.

The release also said that acting on information received the police went to Maruranau Village, South Central Rupununi, Lethem on April 2, 2020 at the home of a 37-year-old farmer and conducted a search in her presence and found two unlicensed weapons along with a small quantity of suspected gunpowder.

The suspect is on station bail awaiting legal advice.