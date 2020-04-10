Port Mourant land surveyor died from fractured spine

The Port Mourant land surveyor, Mahendra Mangru, who was picked up in an unconscious state in front of his property on Tuesday, died as a result of a fractured spine due to a blunt trauma, a post-mortem examination revealed yesterday.

Mangru, 44, owner of Mangru’s Associates, and of Lot 292, Block 5, Ankerville, Port Mou-rant, was picked up by police ranks at around 6:45 am on Tuesday, after the suspect in the matter filed a report at the Whim Police Station. The man was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The autopsy was performed yesterday by Dr Nehaul Singh at Anthony’s Funeral Home. Commander of Region Six, Calvin Brutus, said yesterday that investigators were seeking advice in order to file charges against the suspect.