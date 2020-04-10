Washington Post reporter of Guyanese parentage found dead

Washington Post reporter Darran Simon, who is of Guyanese parentage and lived here as a child, was found dead in his Washington DC apartment yesterday, according to a memo sent by one the newspaper’s top editors.

No cause of death has been announced, a report in the New York Daily News said.

Simon, 43, who covered Washington DC government and politics, had recently joined the newspaper, after working as a senior news writer for CNN.

“He made an immediate impact on his arrival,” wrote Tracy Grant, the newspaper’s managing editor for staff development and standards. “He proved himself to be dogged, as when asking Mayor (Muriel) Bowser questions at her daily press briefings, and deeply humane, as when he told the story of a former ‘Jeopardy’ contestant who died of COVID-19.”

According to a report in the Washington Post, Simon was born in England and spent his childhood in Guyana and in New Jersey. In his professional life, he showed restless curiosity as well as deep compassion for people who had endured natural catastrophe and man-made violence.

“Darran had an immediate impact at The Post with his talent, grace and earnest devotion to his work,” said Mike Semel, The Washington Post’s top metro editor. “He was here barely a week when the city he was covering shut down because of coronavirus. But he forged ahead and found great stories to tell.

“Despite his short tenure,” Semel continued, “we entrusted him to write the main coronavirus news story several times over the past couple of weeks — taking feeds from his colleagues and weaving those into a coherent story. He worked so well with everyone and was a graceful, fluid writer. But beyond that, he was just a nice guy with an electric smile.”

Simon, the Washington Post said, was born in London to Guyanese students on March 18, 1977. He lived in Guyana until he was 9 before the family settled in Iselin, N.J. His mother is a middle-school teacher and his father, an accountant, is a securities regulator for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Survivors include his parents, Stephen Simon and Jacqueline Simon, both of Iselin; a brother; a sister; and a grandmother.