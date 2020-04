The number of persons here with the COVID-19 virus rose to 40 today.

The figure was 37 yesterday. The number of deaths remains at six, according to the daily update today.

The number of persons tested is 175. Yesterday’s figure for tests was 152.

Of the 175 tests, 135 were negative.

Today’s update said that 29 persons are in institutional isolation and 13 are in institutional quarantine.

Three persons are in the Intensive Care Unit. Yesterday’s figure was four.