Rugby has lost its greatest stalwart

Dear Editor,

I was deeply shocked to learn of the death of John Lewis. Long before I became President of the Rugby Union, John served for some ten years as President and, before that, played for and captained Guyana’s Rugby Team. He was, as far as I know, the longest serving President of the Rugby Union, having served for ten years, then again one year later.

During my years as President, John was a tower of strength, serving, if my memory serves me correctly, for one year as my Vice President and then in the thankless task as Match Secretary. He also served for some years as Team Manager of our enormously successful Sevens Team.

On my retirement, John succeeded me as President and, thereafter, continued to serve in various executive positions until the time of his death.

I know that whenever Rugby resumes, the Guyana Rugby Football Union will have lost its greatest stalwart.

See you in Rugby heaven John.

Yours faithfully,

Kit Nascimento

Former President GRFU