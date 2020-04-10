COVID-19 Changes

These pictures capture aspects of the transformation which Guyanese across the country have been going through in response to the presence of the virus here in Guyana and the sense dread that attends its presence here. Whereas, at the outset, a few weeks ago, there had been some measure of pushback from sections of the population to official messages relating to hygene, sanitation and social distancing, the past week or two and the impact of the Coronavirus here in Guyana and across the globe has spawned a greater sensitivity to the menace of the virus across much of the nation. These pictures offer a glimpse into the kinds of responses that have been triggered by COVID-19, not least the enhanced awareness of the importance of changing attitudes to the environment in which we live.