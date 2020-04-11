Jamaica: Mayor shocked as Spanish Town councillor Kenisha Gordon resigns

(Jamaica Gleaner) Kenisha Gordon, the councillor for the Spanish Town Division in St Catherine has resigned.



Gordon announced her resignation in a terse letter to the chairman of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation Norman Scott on Thursday but offered no reason.

Scott, who is also the mayor of Spanish Town, said he was shocked by the resignation.

It was not immediately clear if Gordon remains a member of the Jamaica Labour Party.



“I got a letter from her yesterday, prior to the start of general council meeting and I was extremely surprised because in my own view, she would have been one of the very bright sparks and someone I was looking forward to see excel in the political arena,” he said.

Gordon was not at the meeting on Thursday.



“I thought it was a fake letter, I had to send her a WhatsApp message – copy of the letter – and she replied that yes, it was her decision and we are to abide by it,” the mayor said.



In 2016, Gordon defeated the People’s National Party’s Dazliene Lawrence amassing 1,268 votes to his 83.



Calls placed to Gordon’s cellphone today went answered.