Essential services expanded under revised gov’t COVID-19 measures

Almost a week after instituting month-long restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including a 6pm to 6 am public curfew, the government last Thursday gazetted revised measures and expanded the list of “essential services” that are permitted to operate during the period.

The emergency measures replace similar provisions which were announced on April 3. According to the Gazette, the previous measures have been revoked and replaced under the signature of Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence, who had announced the previous measures pursuant to direction by the president under the Public Health Ordinance.

The major difference between the two lists of measures is the significant increase of “Essential Services” in the revised version, which is effective from April 9 to May 3. Previously 13 such areas were identified while the new measures identify 30. The measures say that any service not listed may only continue their services if their employees can work exclusively from home.



Essential Services under the initial measures

(1) Subject to subparagraphs (2) and (3), all services shall remain closed except for the following essential services which may carry on operations for 24 hours-

(a) hospitals, healthcare and medical services including pharmacies, drug stores and private veterinary services;

(b) nursing homes, orphanages, shelters and other related care centres;

(c) immigration;

(d) the Revenue Authority;

(e) electricity services;

(f) water supply services;

(g) the disciplined forces;

(h) prison services;

(i) solid waste management, sewerage and janitorial services;

air traffic control;

(k) Demerara Harbour Bridge and Berbice River Bridge;

(l) hotels and accommodation;

(m) factories, manufacturers or distributors of food supplies and essential goods including medical supplies where the Minister of Public Health has determined that the continuation of these operations do not pose a risk to public health.



Essential Services under the revised measures

(1) Subject to subparagraphs (2) and (3), all services shall remain closed except for the following essential services which may carry on operations for 24 hours-

(a) hospitals, healthcare and medical services including pharmacies, drug stores and private veterinary services;

(b) nursing homes, orphanages, shelters and other related care centres;

(c) immigration;

(d) the Judiciary;

(e) the Parliament;

(f) the Diplomatic Corps;

(g) the Revenue Authority;

(h) the Maritime Administration Department;

(i) the National Emergency Operations Centre;

(j) water supply services including the collection, storage, purification and distribution of water for public use;

(k) the disciplined forces;

(l) prison services;

(m) solid waste management, sewerage and janitorial services;

(n) air traffic control;

(o) Demerara Harbour Bridge and Berbice River Bridge;

(p) hotels and accommodation;

(q) electricity and energy services including the oil and gas sector and those who provide services to the oil and gas sector;

(r) businesses that ensure global continuity of supply of mining and petroleum materials and products (e.g metals and minerals such as bauxite, gold and diamonds);

(s) mining and petroleum development operations, production and processing;

(t) mineral and petroleum exploration and development;

(u) mining and petroleum supply and services that support supply chains in the mining and petroleum industries;

(v) businesses and operations that engage in the cutting, processing and preparation of trees into lumber and ensure continuity of supply of lumber products;

(w) security services, including private security;

(x) telecommunications providers including internet, telephone and call centre operators, media houses, broadcasting and the Guyana National Printers Ltd.;

(y) port operations limited to bulk marketing operations and loading and offloading only, or marine vessels, petroleum vessels, ships, bulk and containerised vessels;

(z) port service logistics and freight services, including transportation and delivery services to and from wharves, terminals and ports;

(aa) transportation of dry goods for wholesale delivery;

(bb) construction services where their workers are engaged in the construction of health care facilities;

(cc) factories, manufacturers or distributors of food supplies (particularly producers or processors of rice, sugar, poultry and fish) and essential medical supplies where the Minister of Public Health has determined that the continuation of these operations do not pose a risk to the public health;

(dd) Workers necessary to keep furnaces and kilns operating safely in manufacturing operations that are not listed as essential.



It should be noted that the measures include a proviso that stipulates that where a Village Council, as defined in the Amerindian Act, has determined that a public health threat exists in relation to any mining or forestry operation carried out as an essential service, it can recommend to the minister that the operation be discontinued.



Meanwhile, apart from expanding the listing of essential services, the revised measures also include an expansion of the list of services that may be open from 6 am to 5 pm daily. The initial measures identified banks and other financial institutions and their support services; markets, supermarkets, fruits and vegetable stalls and neighbourhood shops; food services and restaurants only for delivery, drive thru and take away services; and gas stations. The revised measures cater for postal and shipping services; funeral homes; operation, inspection, repair and maintenance of essential services, including vehicles, vessels and aircraft and traffic signal maintenance; automotive repair and maintenance facilities that provide direct support to essential businesses; and services necessary for the maintenance of residences, including plumbing, electrical and extermination services.



Notwithstanding the permission granted to essential services to operate, they are also required to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate social and physical distancing. These include requiring the wearing of masks, ensuring that all staff and other persons maintain physical distancing of at least six feet in or outside of their establishment, if in a line to enter the establishment; and determining the number of persons that may be permitted in the establishment at any one time.