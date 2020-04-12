No reports of public transport operators violating COVID-19 rules

Public transport operators seem to be abiding by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols, according to traffic Chief Linden Isles.

“So far, there has been nothing to report,” Isles told Sunday Stabroek when asked about violations of the public safety measures.

He added that yesterday was the first Saturday since the curfew and he was unsure whether reports would remain at zero.

Under the measures announced just over a week ago, persons who provide public transport, whether by land, water or air, shall not carry more than half the number of passengers which the motor vehicle, vessel or aircraft is licensed to carry and the operators and passengers of any motor vehicle, vessel or aircraft shall have personal protective equipment.

If this measure is not being practiced, the Police Force have powers to stop any such motor vehicle and inquire the reason for its use, and may arrest anyone found in violation of the protocol.

Some minibuses are travelling with far less persons than usual due to the physical distancing requirements and the operators and passengers are all wearing face masks. Sunday Stabroek has observed similar practices among taxi and speed boat operators.

The emergency measures implemented amidst the COVID-19 pandemic includes a public curfew from 6 pm to 6 am for all except essential workers.