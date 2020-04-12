Trinidad cops believe they’ve unearthed remains of 1-year-old child

(Trinidad Guardian) Police have discovered the human remains of what they believe to be of a one-year-old male child.

Around 2 pm on Saturday, based on information received by police officers from an anonymous caller, police officers from the Arouca Homicide Bureau Region 2 Arouca went to a gravel road off Toco Road Sangre Grande, where a search was carried out and the remains were found in a shallow grave.

The officers were accompanied by officers of the Canine Unit.

Information revealed that the child was the subject of a Missing Person report made in the Central Division.

It was reported that the child was last seen in the Sangre Grande district.

The remains of the child are to be taken to the Forensic Sciences Centre on Tuesday.