There would also be no position of opposition leader

Dear Editor,

The signatories to the letter ‘Mr. Granger no longer entitled to be called President’ (SN April 10), was very clear and explicit that ‘from 21st December 2018 Guyana did not have a president or any ministers’.



The letter was also clear that portfolios held by persons in the former administration, including the president and prime minister, should now be described with former being affixed to their position.



With this reasoning it can also be deduced that there is no position of opposition leader in place either and the incumbent holding this title should now be referred to as former opposition leader or more precisely general secretary of the party which formed the opposition in the last parliament.



Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed