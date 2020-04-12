A COVID Easter

This Easter won’t see the parks, seawalls, cane fields and other wide open outdoor spaces filled—as they typically are—with crowds of Guyanese enjoying picnics and flying kites. It won’t see gatherings of friends and families catching up, or maybe dabbling in a bit in cricket or football. It won’t see the skies crowded with colourful kites of various sizes and design, with some being flown by persons equally colourful in their own choice of outfits, including those who go the extra mile with Easter bunny ears and tails. However, while many persons are now forced to stay within the borders of their fences and in the confines of their homes, some are refusing to let the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic take the joy out of Easter for them.

For Susan Ibrahim and her daughters, parks are one of their favourite places to hang out, holiday or no holiday. It’s the ideal spot for whenever they want to play dress-up and do family photoshoots and Susan, owner of SAKS Makeup Artistry, can always be counted on for creativity. This Easter Ibrahim is planning to have an Easter bunny egg hunt in the house to keep her girls busy and entertained. “I plan on making cross buns, homemade pizzas and other homemade stuff that they would like,” she said.

She noted that she has allowed for her children to watch the news which has informed them of the dangerous nature of the virus which made it easier for them to understand why Easter has to be spent at home unlike the previous years when they have gone to the National Park.

Across at Kartabo, an Amerindian village situated in the lower Mazaruni, resident Al Williams said Easter this year will not be much different except for the cancellation of the Bartica Regatta. Al, who has a beach situated directly in front of where he lives, will spend Easter there as always with his family.

The young man said that since the arrival of COVID-19 in Guyana, his community has seen a decrease in travels to and from the village but as they don’t feel threatened by the virus at the moment with many persons in the community choosing to remain at home, they plan on enjoying the holiday as per usual with each other.

Meanwhile, in Corentyne, Berbice, reigning Miss Earth Guyana Faydeha King will be spending Easter like she has done over the last three years. It is not likely what you would expect. King is a recruiter for US-based company Express International, which provides job and college options for Guyanese living in the States. Her job, she explained, does not allow for her take time off on non-US national holidays so like the previous years since she’s been employed with Express International, she is required to work tomorrow. “[However], when I get home in the afternoon, I plan on spending some time with my family and cooking some fancy food. I would not advise anyone to be spending Easter outdoors and I will definitely be taking that precaution, also,” King said.

Manager with Massy Distributions and pageant director Hashim Alli and his wife, Melicia Partab-Alli of Nachle Designs, will enjoying their Easter this year picnicking in their backyard at their Little Diamond residence with their two-year-old son, Zayid.

“We usually go to the park but this year, Easter will be in the yard. Zayid already has his kite that he has already begun flying—in the backyard of course,” Alli said.

Michael Lam, one of Guyana’s most accomplished photographers, often starts his Easter season on Palm Sunday. Lam, a Catholic, tries to attend as many of the services during Holy Week but due to his job as a manager of a sign company, he does not make every one. There are usually Palm Sunday, Chrism Mass (held on the Tuesday of Holy Week), Holy Thursday (which entails having the Last Supper and foot washing) and Good Friday services. Holy Week closes with Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday. This year, however, because of the current pandemic, services are being streamed online.

Lam noted that on Mass of the Resurrection day, also, his family celebration begins on Sunday, when there is a large family lunch. He adds that whenever he does not make the Good Friday Service, he uses that day to rewatch the Passion of Christ, sometimes with one or both of his daughters.

He shared that one of his favourite spots to visit for several Easters has been the Buxton seawall, between the mangroves. It’s often empty until in the late afternoon, when persons start to come out to lime.

Today into tomorrow, Lam plans on spending the day with his immediate family. He added that due to the power cables in his immediate environment there won’t be any kite flying this year.

Up at Wauna, in the North West District, Carolyn Chu and her family have a big enough yard for a picnic or flying kites. “Right now [my husband] making a kite for the baby so we don’t plan on buying. We don’t have electrical wires here, so we don’t have to worry about flying kites. Usually we go across to the ballfield at Wauna School Compound but with the virus now, we are being careful not to go out so we’ll remain in our yard,” Chu said.

Musician Jumo Primo might be popular on stage but when it comes to Easter he says he is actually better known for his abilities in the kitchen. Easter is designated family time for him and he shared since his children love Chow Mein, he will be spending his time making a similar pasta, Low Mein, for them.

“I think Bartica is a safer place to be right now so we will be headed there. My advice to people, there’s a lot of things you can do being at home; use this time for spending it with your family. Do different things to occupy your time”, the singer said. There will be no kite flying for the Primos as there isn’t much yard space to fly their box kite as had been hoped but Jumo said there’s no worry when one has family and good food. He reminds all Guyanese to remain indoors and when heading out into public places to remember to wear their masks if possible.