Jamaica: Rooftop parties annoy Kingston residents

(Jamaica Star) Some residents of Denham Town in western Kingston have taken parties to the roofs of houses and atop high-rise buildings, despite restrictions on gatherings exceeding 10 people.

Dahlia Garrick, deputy superintendent of police, told THE STAR that such activities are not permitted under the COVID-19 mitigation.

“It would be a breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act. From the brief I received from Kingston west, persons have been seen on the roofs. In fact, the police have visited with them,” she said, noting that the residents were implored to maintain social distancing and observe the guidelines of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Garrick says there is also a concern of the general safety for persons gathered on the roofs.

“In engaging the community members, the police were told that persons would use the roof areas as somewhere they can sit and have a little relax time,” she said.

Though the police have indicated that upon their visit, there was no indication of parties being held, one resident said that the ‘rooftop parties’, complete with music, are a major disturbance in what is already a hard time.

“It is a bother. Is already a rough time fi all a we, especially who not working. We stressed and the place hot and fi have dem idlers here a stomp up and down the roof is like a torture. You cannot take a stand and talk up, ’cause dem a go seh you a informer or yuh act like yuh better than people,” one resident told THE STAR.

She said that the residents involved in these activities are putting the community at a greater risk.

PUTTING ALL A WE AT RISK

“I just want to know why dem cannot listen. They are putting all a we at risk because dem selfish and nuh have no understanding. Not to mention we elders … some of dem come outside come keep party den go back in to dem granny, grandfada and so forth,” she said.

Meanwhile, another resident said his neighbours know better.

“Dem out pon the road and when police a come, them run up and dung and a hide. So they know what is right … dem just choose fi act illiterate,” he said. “Me just want all a Jamaica fi know seh a nuh all a Denham Town a keep dance pon building top. Some a we in a we house and a keep we self quiet. Everywhere yuh go, yuh a go have a unruly set, but a nuh all a we.”

According to the Corporate Communications Unit, “Right now, no parties have been approved. And we have had no reports of such. If such parties were reported, we would’ve dealt with the issue.”