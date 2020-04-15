Trinidad man jailed for threatening to kill PM on social media

(Trinidad Express) A MAN who threatened to kill Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been sent to jail.

Nicholas Huggins, 23 of Point Fortin, admitted to a magistrate that he used a phone to send a message of an obscene and menacing character.

In responding to a social media post on April 4, Huggins threatened to kill the Prime Minister and used obscenities toward him.

Huggins was arrested on April 8 and charged by Sergeant Ali, under Section 106 of the Summary Offences Act.

Huggins yesterday appeared before the Point Fortin Magistrate Alicia Chankar where he entered a guilty plea to the charge. He was sentenced to 30 days hard labour.