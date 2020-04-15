Gov’t will need to help sports recover

With uncertainty surrounding a timeframe for the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vibert Garrett, president of the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA), stated that he is extremely worried about the overall recovery of the local sports fraternity.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, Garrett said, “It’s a really telling time for sports, there will be a financial fallout as well as a spectator fallout and the government will need to step up and assist to help sports recover. Sports are going to suffer when this pandemic is over, we are already seeing the effects of it internationally with the cancellation of the NBA and other major sporting events such as the Olympics,” he declared.