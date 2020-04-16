Cancer foundation receives $100K donation from GTT’s Pinktober fund

In another one of its initiatives to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has donated a range of sanitising products to the Beacon Cancer Foundation.

GTT in a release stated that the $100,000 donation aims to “further combat the spread of COVID-19 at the hostel and ‘do more together.’” It is also part of the Company’s monthly Pinktober initiative to support cancer patients and care providers across Guyana.“This is why we host Pinktober annually – those funds go beyond cancer awareness and treatment – funds are used to provide psychosocial support, especially in times like these,” GTT’s Pinktober Coordinator, Diana Gittens explained. She added, “Our efforts will not stop here; we will continue to execute similar initiatives to assist cancer patients in Guyana through our Pinktober partners for the rest of year.”