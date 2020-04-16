Inner Wheel Hat Show goes virtual for 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Inner Wheel Club of Georgetown has cancelled its annual Hat Show and Garden Party, which was scheduled for April 18, 2020.

The annual hat contest is a fixture at the Promenade Gardens on the Saturday after Easter Monday. However, to mark its 35th Charter Anniversary (1985–2020), while at the same time adhering to public health guidelines, the club is instead inviting hat enthusiasts to take part in a Virtual Hat Show from the comfort of their homes.

Those persons interested in taking part are advised to simply use whatever is available in their homes to make a hat and participants are encouraged to recycle, be creative and have fun.

The categories are: Topical, Comical, Original, Elegant, and Environmentally Aware

Participants must submit a photo of themselves wearing their hat to innerwheelhatshow@gmail.com by midnight on Saturday April 18. Submissions should also include the participant’s correct name and specify the category entered. All ages are welcome to take part.

The club says it will share a selection of entries on its Facebook page and one winner from each category will be selected.

The Inner Wheel Club of Georgetown wants everyone to spread the word by sharing photos on social media and tagging the Inner Wheel Club of Georgetown on Facebook, or using the hashtags #virtualhatshow and #innerwheelclubgeorgetown, the release added.