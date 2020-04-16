Three Jamaicans from Mitchell Town die days apart in New York COVID-19 crisis

(Jamaica Gleaner) The Clarendon community of Mitchell Town is reeling from the loss of three of their own in New York in the United States as countries across the globe continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the three persons is Michelle Bennett, aunt of Miss Universe 2018 first runner-up Davina Bennett.

The daughter of a heavy-duty equipment owner and businessman Roy Bennett, Michelle died a few weeks ago and was cremated.

Her sister, Tricia, told The Gleaner that it had been her sister’s wish to be buried in her homeland, adding that she was hoping that the ashes would eventually get to Jamaica.

Tricia said that she last saw Michelle in January when she spent a few days with her and that they had been in constant contact.

Recounting the last days of her diabetic sister’s life, Tricia said that Michelle at first had a fever. When she called the paramedics, they noted that her temperature was not alarmingly high and advised that it be monitored and that they be called again if it spiked as they didn’t want to take her in and put her at risk, especially as they weren’t certain that it was COVID-19.

Tricia said that within a few days, her temperature fell, but she sounded weaker. She had no cold, wasn’t coughing, and only felt winded, her sister said.

“I spoke to her the Sunday night she died. Again, from the Saturday, you heard her voice started to sound laboured,” Trecia said.

When she couldn’t reach her later, Tricia asked a relative to check in on her. Michelle answered and told him she was tired and going to sleep. She never woke up.

Tricia said she also lost two cousins within that week.

“I think everybody saying be strong, but when? How? How do you do it? If you are somebody who is always in control or try to be in control, you are always the solution to every issue, how do I process this to know my sister is so far and that she was there all alone?” Tricia asked, the anguish evident in her voice.

Commenting on the loss to the community, councillor for the division and Mayor of May Pen, Winston Maragh, said the Bennetts have been good friends of his for more than 50 years.

He described Michelle as a childhood friend, adding that he would always visit her when he went to New York, and she always dropped in on him when she visited Jamaica.

Two days after Michelle’s death, Maragh said that Mitchell Town was rocked with the news that his former next-door neighbour, Elaine Swack, had also succumbed to the virus.

Swack was last in Jamaica in January to bury one of her sisters.

A few days later, Maragh said that he got a message that her uncle had also died from the virus.

“It’s really sad and heart-rending to know that the people you love have died in another country and you can’t even go to the funeral. Your daughter, sister, brother, father, uncle, family member is being buried and you can’t see them at the viewing for the last,” Maragh said before extending condolences to the families.