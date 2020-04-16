Trinidad: Accused COVID-19 party goers charged

(Trinidad Express) Five Trinidadian men and six Venezuelan nationals appeared in court today, charged under the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 9) Regulations, 2020.

Trinidadian nationals, Bruce Bowen and Dominic Suraj, both of Maraval, Christopher Wilson, of Belmont, Collin Ramjohn, of Point Cumana, and Marlon Hinds, of Diego Martin, were among 16 persons held during an operation conducted by members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) at Alicia’s Guest House, Cascade,last Friday.

The raid was led by Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith.

Six Venezuelan nationals; Luz Marinavargas Ibarra, Dana Natacha Fuentes Mudarra, Gresel Gerardo Goncalez Gonzales, Yulangi Del Carmen Prostertt Array, Luisneidis Marino and Marianel Del Valle Lopez Ramos, were among eight Venezuelan nationals held at the location.



These eleven suspects were subsequently charged with the offence of gathering in a public place where the number of persons gathered exceeded five persons, in accordance with Regulation 3 (1) (b) of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 9) Regulations, 2020.

They all appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Adia Mohammed via video conferencing on Wednesday 15th April 2020. The Trinidadian men were granted own bail each in the sum of $20,000 on the condition that they remain at their residences between 6:00pm and 8:00am, until the COVID-19 Regulations are lifted.

The non-nationals were denied bail and remanded into custody.