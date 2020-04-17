Financing for Ocean View hospital works still to be worked out -Harmon

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon yesterday revealed that financial arrangements are still being worked out for works progressing to transform the former Ocean View Hotel into a hospital for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.

This disclosure was made during a press conference hosted by Harmon yesterday at the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) headquarters.

It was recently announced that the former hotel, located at Liliendaal along the Rupert Craig Highway, was chosen as the site to be transformed into a specialised COVID-19 hospital. However, following that announcement, no word was given as to whether the building was leased or bought.