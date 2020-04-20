Mahaica koker attendant loses part of leg

A Mahaica koker attendant is now hospitalised after the lower part of his right leg was crushed after a counter weight fell on it.

Due to the severity of his injuries doctors amputated the lower part of the injured leg of Omesh Punu, 43, of Strathavon, just below the knee.

Punu was requested to be at the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) pump station at Strathavon to open the koker so that an excavator from Lall Contracting Services could do some work. He was in the process of doing this when the excavator’s bucket hit the counter weight cable, cutting it. The counter weight then fell and crushed Punu’s leg.