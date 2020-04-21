World Bank urged by activists to halt oil sector project with ‘illegitimate’ gov’t

Contending that the APNU+AFC government is illegitimate, activist Ramon Gaskin, former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran and Accountant Nigel Hinds have written the World Bank asking it to halt financing to Guyana under the petroleum resources project.

In their letter dated April 16th, 2020 to President of the World Bank David Malpass, the trio said that funding which the Inter-national Development Association (IDA) is providing for the petroleum sector in Guyana constitutes several breaches.

They argue that the IDA repeatedly breached the duty of good faith under international law by proceeding with the “Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project (P166730).”