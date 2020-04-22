Ali unveils PPP/C’s plans to tackle COVID-19 once in gov’t

A rapid increase in testing, social support and financial relief are among a menu of measures planned by the opposition PPP/C to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus disease should it transition into government, Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali announced on Monday in an address to the nation.

In his address, which was livestreamed on his Facebook page, Ali said that he is cognisant of the fact that immediate attention must be given to the global pandemic. He noted that the PPP/C has already gotten recommendations for an immediate plan of action from a Multi-Stakeholders Forum.

Ali explained that the PPP/C would increase the testing capacity and invest in adequate measures to address hospitalisation. He said, too, that the health sector will be equipped to conduct the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for arriving passengers (within 24 hours) along with offering additional treatment options. He did not expand on the options.