Chinese Landing asks Health Minister to halt mining due to coronavirus fears

Fearing the possible spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in their community, the Toshao and residents of the indigenous village of Chinese Landing, in Region One, have called for de facto Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence to put a halt to mining activities there.

The community, which is located in the Moruca, Sub-District, has been unable to stop the movement of outsiders due to mining being regarded as an essential service.

In a letter sent to Lawrence and seen by this newspaper, the residents have called for an urgent intervention. In the letter, Toshao Orin Fernandes said that mining activities are being carried out on titled land in the village without any permission from the village council. The miners are operating from the permission granted by an individual who claims he has jurisdiction over the land. The community has been in a longstanding dispute with the individual.