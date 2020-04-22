ExxonMobil offshore workers under 14-day screening for Covid-19

Offshore workers at ExxonMobil are placed at a private city observation facility, and must undergo a 14-day observation period before they are allowed to fly onboard, as part of mitigation and rigid safety measures against the novel coronavirus Disease (Covid-19), the company yesterday confirmed.

Stabroek News learnt that employees are currently at a city facility and are monitored there before being allowed to go offshore to the company’s installations.

“Rotational workers are being staged at this temporary facility to ensure that they are healthy and virus-free before and after they go offshore,” the company’s Public and Government Affairs Advisor Janelle Persaud told Stabroek News when contacted.