GECOM commissioners receive proposed recount order

The members of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) are expected to spend today working on a draft Order, the provisions of which will guide the National Recount of votes from the March 2nd general elections.

Up to press time last evening, the Commission had not received an invitation to any scheduled meeting but individual Commissioners had indicated to Stabroek News that they had received and were “going over” the proposed Order. More than seven weeks after the general elections a result has not been declared and much of the criticism for this has been levelled at GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh.

The Order is one of four documents which Singh had requested as the commission moves to finalize logistical arrangement for the process. The other three documents include a report from the Ministry of Public Health on its findings and recommendations following an inspection of the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) and a logistical plan from the secretariat which should provide timelines and required resources for the operations of a 10-station tabulation centre working for 10 hours daily.