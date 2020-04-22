Former MP donates blood, urges others to follow

In answer to the call by the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) Director, Dr Pedro Lewis, former PPP/C Member of Parliament Harry Gill yesterday morning donated blood at the New Amsterdam Hospital in Berbice.

Gill in a release said that he is a regular blood donor who is concerned that the ongoing crisis facing the nation with the Coronavirus may be discouraging others who may wish to donate at this time. He assured the public that the process is safe and does not pose any risk of contamination.

He called upon former Members of Parliament, especially former ministers of government to lead by example by donating blood to save the lives of those desperately in need.