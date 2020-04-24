Another day and GECOM fails to deliver on recount

After a full day of going through the “minutiae” of the proposed work-plan, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has still not finalized the timeline for the National Recount of votes from the March 2nd polls instead it will meet again today to settle this and the Order which will govern the process.

“It was a very lengthy meeting reflective of the way in which at GECOM we waste time…we spent the entire day going back to dot Is and cross Ts and I would not be surprised if tomorrow we go back to the work plan and rehash the same issues,” government-appointed commissioner Vincent Alexander told reporters.

According to Alexander, the majority of the meeting was spent going through the work plan for possibly the third time with Commissioners returning to issues previously settled in an attempt to change decisions which did not go in their favour.