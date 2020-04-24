Arjoon’s Coast Land wants to bring home reality of climate change

With many Guyanese not being aware of the serious impact of climate change on our coastlines, environmental filmmaker, Alex Arjoon is bringing it to life with his latest documentary, Coast Land, that premieres today via Facebook.

Arjoon narrates the documentary that was filmed and produced by his production company, REEL Guyana. It shows footage, captured over a period of four years, of the physical changes to the coastline.

It also features Andrea Dutton, Geoscientist and Sea Level Rise expert, who notes the need for conversations and to “stay ahead of the rising sea and not go under.”