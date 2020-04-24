Four-year-old child dies from COVID-19 in Jamaica

(Jamaica Gleaner) Jamaica yesterday recorded its youngest COVID-19 fatality, with a four-year-old falling victim to the new coronavirus that has killed seven persons locally.

The casualty marks a divergence from the respiratory disease’s most vulnerable target – elderly patients with underlying medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension – thus heightening concerns as the country braces for community spread.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton broke the news late last night.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform the nation of the death of a four-year-old, who was tested positive for COVID-19 and has died at Cornwall Regional Hospital,” Tufton tweeted.

“We express our sincerest condolences to the family.”

The country has tallied 257 infections so far, with more than half attributable to the Alorica call centre in Portmore, which has triggered a 14-day lockdown of St Catherine.

Forecasts from the health ministry indicate that up to two million Jamaicans might contract the virus, with the vast majority presenting with minor or no symptoms.

Approximately 2.9 million people have been infected globally, with deaths topping 190,000.