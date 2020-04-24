COVID-19 puts Bermuda side out of USL 2020 season

HAMILTON, Bermuda, , CMC – Officials of the island’s newest football outfit, FC Bascome Bermuda (FCBB), say after weeks of exploring various options they have made the “difficult” decision to withdraw from America’s United Soccer League (USL) Two with a commitment to return in 2021.

The league announced in January that FCBB, jointly owned by head coach Andrew Bascome and businessman Henrick Schroder, would make their debut in the Mid Atlantic Division during the upcoming season.

But the global coronavirus pandemic, which has seen five deaths among 99 confirmed cases in Bermuda, has put an end to those dreams.

“Our decision is directly related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that accompanies it. Being one of the few international clubs outside of the United States, we face the additional challenge of international travel,” said FC Bascome Bermuda general manager Richard Calderon.

“For the last 14 months, we have diligently worked towards the May 9 inaugural match, so there is a real sense of disappointment among everyone involved with FCBB. However, all are resolved to continuing the work with a view to the 2021 season.

“We have already started the process of communicating our decision with sponsors, vendors, partners and selected players and will continue to engage with them over the next several months.

“The amount of support we have received from everyone, especially local sponsors and donors, has been very encouraging, and our job is now to carry that momentum into an even better execution for the 2021 season.”

Andrew Bascome, director of football and head coach of FCBB, said: “In the end, we have had to put this experience into perspective and, while we are disappointed with the outcome, FCBB appreciates that this pandemic has created an unprecedented challenge for us all and the safety and health of everyone involved goes before everything else.

“The upside to this is that most of the organisational wrinkles have been ironed out, so preparing for 2021 should be significantly less stressful. If circumstances allow, we will introduce training sessions and internship opportunities for the targeted players starting this summer.”

USL vice-president Joel Nash said the league had backed the decision.

“We absolutely support FC Bascome Bermuda’s decision not to participate in the 2020 League Two season,” Nash said.

“This decision is about much more than soccer and we look forward to their inaugural season in 2021.”

FCBB were set to become the first Bermudian team to compete in USL since the now defunct Bermuda Hogges which went bust in 2013.