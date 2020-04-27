Health ministry issues guidelines on last rites for COVID-19 fatalities

The Ministry of Public Health has issued guidelines to family members of persons who died from COVID-19 on the burial or cremation of the bodies of their loved ones.

Deryck Jaisingh and John Lewis became the fifth and sixth persons, respectively to pass away after contracting COVID-19. Jaisingh died just over two weeks ago after he had developed severe symptoms of the virus and his condition worsened.

Stabroek News had reported that the businessman/miner made numerous attempts to contact the COVID-19 hotline to report the severity of his symptoms but never got any response until 11 days later and by then his condition had gotten significantly worse.