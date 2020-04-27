Jamaica: Firefighter’s son dies in blaze

(Jamaica Star) In a valiant attempt to save the life of his four-year-old son, a firefighter has been hospitalised after suffering burns to his back and other parts of his body, after fire gutted a house at Mason Hall in Port Maria, St Mary.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, and, according to Public Relations Officer of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Emeleo Ebanks, it was during an attempt to rescue his son from the blaze, that the firefighter received burnt injuries to his body.

According to Ebanks, the firefighter was informed by his elder son about the fire, and that he (the firefighter) ran into the blaze in an attempt to save the life of his son, when he was injured by the raging inferno.

“The only information that I have at this time is that the firefighter was injured in the blaze, his son died and he is now at the hospital for observation, because of the burns that he received,” commented Ebanks.

The St Mary Fire Department is carrying out their investigation.