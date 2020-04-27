Jamaica records 45 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

(Jamaica Observer) KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health & Wellness’ National Surveillance Unit has advised that 45 samples tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 350.

The 45 new cases are comprised of 19 males and 26 females, who range in age from one year to 75 years old.

Eleven of the 45 new cases are employees with the business process outsourcing entity Alorica located in Portmore, St Catherine, 14 are contacts of a confirmed employee at Alorica, 10 are contacts of a confirmed case, and 10 are under investigation.

178 of the 350 confirmed cases are employees of Alorica.

Overall, Jamaica now has 34 imported cases; 9 cases that are local transmission with no epidemiological link; 178 are local transmission cases related to a work place cluster; 94 are contacts of a confirmed case and 35 cases are under investigation.

395 samples were tested in the last 24 hours at the National Influenza Centre and the National Public Health Laboratory, bringing the total number samples tested to 3,262 with 350 positives, 2,890 negatives and 22 samples are pending.

There are now 321 patients in isolation and 91 in quarantine at a Government facility. Seven patients have died, while 28 patient have recovered