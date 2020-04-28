Former consular officer Depoo submits petition   for US sanctions on gov’t, GECOM officials

Trinidad-based lawyer and former United States (US) consular officer Randy Depoo yesterday presented a petition consisting of some 6,500 signatures to the United States Embassy here in Guyana calling for personal sanctions to be imposed against twelve members of the APNU+AFC coalition and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for allegedly attempting to “rig” the March 2 general and regional elections.

The petition, which was addressed to the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, was submitted online a week ago. Up to last Friday, the signatories consisted of Guyanese from around the world. The petition remains open.

The petition, according to Depoo, was submitted on behalf of a movement called “Save Democracy in Guyana”, which was set up to restore Democracy in Guyana. Once a new government is sworn in, Depoo explained, the group will be dissolved.