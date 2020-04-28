Barbados says no commercial flights

(Barbados nation) Barbados is not accepting any commercial flights or passengers, says Terry Layne, acting chief executive officer of Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) Inc.

He made that clear as he sought to clarify some public concern about a wide-bodied jet landing at GAIA on Friday afternoon.

NationNews investigations revealed that the jet came from the Royal Air Force in Britain. It brought in ten sailors to join the British warship HMS Medway which was berthed at the Bridgetown Port, and transported three others back to Britain.

It is understood the Barbados Defence Force provided logistical and transportation support for this operation.