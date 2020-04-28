Trinidad: Cop accidentally drinks poison

(Trinidad Express) A police officer is warded at hospital after he said he accidentally drank a poisonous substance in Rio Claro.

PC Vijay Ramkissoon told his relatives and colleagues that he drank a liquid in a bottle which he believed was soda.

On Saturday night, Ramkissoon, 24, was at his home at Fonrose Village, liming with his relatives.



Around 7 p.m. he went into the kitchen and drank a dark-coloured liquid from a coca-cola bottle, which he said he believed was soda.

The officer said the liquid tasted strange.



He immediately went to the bathroom and spat it out.

Ramkissoon’s relatives took him to the Rio Claro District Health Centre.

He was transferred to the Sangre Grande Area Hospital and warded in serious but stable condition.

Cpl Tyson of Rio Claro Police is investigating.