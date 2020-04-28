Grave expects Windies to defend T20 title

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave, is optimistic of the prospects of West Indies defending their title when or if the T20 World Cup is played later this year.

Tentatively set for Australia, the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has put a halt on all international cricket and with no real breakthrough in combating the sickness, the tournament is under threat.

Following Thursday’s ICC CEO’s teleconference, Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said, “Cricket Australia is working closely with the ICC, the Local Organising Committee and the Australian government so we have a comprehensive understanding of exactly what it will take to be able to play the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in October in Australia as planned…We are also jointly exploring all other options in relation to staging the event and will take the right decisions at the right time so we can host a wonderful celebration of the sport and keep everyone involved safe and well.”